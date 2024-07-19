President Joe Biden’s family is reportedly in talks about a potential plan for him to exit the 2024 presidential race amid increasing pressure for him to step aside. The discussions are centered around finding a way for Biden, who is 81 years old, to withdraw from the race strategically in order to give the Democratic Party the best shot at defeating former President Donald Trump in the upcoming election.

The calls for Biden to consider dropping out began after a debate he had against Trump last month, where concerns were raised about his performance, including appearing hoarse and stumbling through his answers. These doubts about his age and ability to lead have led to various high-profile Democrats urging him to rethink his candidacy.

Despite the mounting pressure, Biden has publicly stated his determination to continue in the race, emphasizing that he believes he is the strongest contender against Trump. However, reports suggest that Biden has been open to feedback regarding polling data and concerns about Vice President Kamala Harris potentially running for president.

Biden’s campaign has attributed his lackluster debate performance to a cold, and his subsequent positive COVID-19 test has led to a pause in his campaign activities. Nevertheless, the speculation about his potential withdrawal persists, with his family emphasizing that any exit strategy should prioritize ensuring that the Democratic Party remains in a strong position to defeat Trump.

Notable figures such as Senator Jon Tester and actor George Clooney have joined the chorus of voices calling for Biden to step aside, citing doubts about his ability to serve another term as president. The pressure on Biden to reconsider his candidacy continues to grow as the 2024 election draws closer, with many urging the Democratic Party to select a new nominee by the convention.

In conclusion, the discussions surrounding Joe Biden’s potential exit from the 2024 presidential race highlight the challenges and complexities of political campaigns. As the pressure mounts for him to step aside, the Democratic Party faces crucial decisions about its best path forward to secure victory in the upcoming election.