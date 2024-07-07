Jill Biden’s ex-husband, Bill Stevenson, recently shared his concerns about Joe Biden’s mental health in a candid interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos. Stevenson, who was married to Jill from 1970 to 1975, expressed his worries after watching Biden’s interview where he appeared defensive when questioned about his cognitive abilities.

Stevenson emphasized the importance of Biden taking a cognitive test, especially after his lackluster performance at the recent presidential debate on June 27. He noted that the whole world is thinking about Biden’s mental capabilities and voiced his disappointment in seeing Biden struggle to make decisions, even in the middle of the night.

During the interview, George Stephanopoulos pressed Biden on his health, leading Stevenson to believe that Biden has “deeper issues” that need to be addressed. Despite his concerns, Stevenson expressed his desire for Biden to remain in the race and be defeated by Trump, as he believes it would be best for the country based on his past experiences.

In addition to discussing Biden’s cognitive abilities, Stevenson also commented on his ex-wife, Jill Biden, stating that he no longer recognizes her from the person he married in 1977. He described her as a completely different woman who seems to be pushing Biden to his limits, leading him to suggest that both should step aside from their political pursuits.

Stevenson’s remarks about Jill Biden were not the only criticisms she faced recently, as Megyn Kelly also took aim at her during an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored. Kelly accused Jill of being a power-hungry aspirant seeking political power, citing her actions like appearing on the cover of Vogue magazine and tweeting a photo of herself sitting in the president’s chair.

As the discussions around Joe Biden’s mental health and Jill Biden’s political ambitions continue to unfold, it raises questions about the future of the Biden campaign and the impact it may have on the upcoming presidential election. The public’s perception of the candidates’ abilities and intentions will undoubtedly play a significant role in shaping the political landscape in the months to come.