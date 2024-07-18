Earlier today, on Joe Biden’s official social media account, a post saying “I’m sick” was shared. This came shortly after the announcement that the President had tested positive for COVID-19. Reports indicated that Biden had been seen at a popular Mexican restaurant in Las Vegas just hours before his diagnosis was made public.

According to a statement from his doctor, the President was experiencing upper respiratory symptoms, including a cough and runny nose. This raised questions about why he had been out in public despite not feeling well. Comments flooded Biden’s social media account after the post, with many wondering who was actually managing his account.

Despite being vaccinated, Biden still contracted COVID-19, leading some to question the effectiveness of the vaccine. His previous statements about the vaccine not allowing individuals to get COVID seem to contradict his current situation. The post saying “I’m sick” quickly gained a lot of attention, with millions of views, thousands of shares, and comments.

Biden’s health has been a topic of discussion in the past, with some questioning his ability to lead the country, especially after his performance in the last Presidential Debate. The recent post on social media had some believing it was a parody account or that the President’s account had been hacked. The public’s reaction to the post reflects the uncertainty and concern surrounding Biden’s health and social media presence.

The situation at Biden’s headquarters, particularly regarding his social media accounts, seems to be causing confusion and frustration among the American people. As more information about his health and actions is shared, the public will be closely watching to see how the situation unfolds.