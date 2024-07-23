Joe Biden made a surprise call into an event for Kamala Harris to prove that he is alive and well. Despite rumors circulating on social media that he had passed away, Biden reassured everyone by expressing his continued support for Harris in her campaign.

The former president, who is currently recovering from COVID, assured the crowd that although the top of the ticket had changed, the mission remained the same. He emphasized that he would still be actively involved in the campaign alongside Harris, despite not being on the ticket himself.

The speculation about Biden’s well-being was fueled by individuals such as Lauren Boebert and Charlie Kirk, who demanded proof of life and spread rumors that he may have died. Kirk even claimed to have received information about a supposed emergency situation involving Biden being transported to a medical facility.

However, Biden’s call into Harris’ event put an end to these rumors, with Kirk himself acknowledging that this was the first time Biden had been heard from in five days. This incident serves as a reminder of the power of misinformation on social media and the importance of verifying sources before jumping to conclusions.

In the world of politics, where rumors and speculation can spread like wildfire, it is crucial to rely on verified information from reputable sources. Biden’s call into Harris’ event not only reassured the public of his well-being but also highlighted the need for responsible reporting and fact-checking in today’s digital age.