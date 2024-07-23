President Joe Biden made his first address to the nation on Wednesday, July 24 at 8 pm ET, following his recent announcement that he will not run for reelection. Reflecting on his time in office, the 81-year-old politician highlighted the strong economy and historic investments made during his term. He emphasized achievements such as lowering prescription drug costs for seniors, expanding affordable health care, providing care to veterans, passing gun safety laws, and appointing the first African American woman to the Supreme Court.

Despite his dedication to the presidency, President Biden recently contracted COVID-19 and had to self-isolate following a positive test result. His doctor reported symptoms such as a runny nose, cough, and general malaise. However, the President assured the nation that he would continue to serve diligently every day that he holds office.

In addition to announcing his decision not to seek reelection, President Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic party nominee for the upcoming election. The 59-year-old politician, who made history as the first female Vice President, has received significant support from delegates for her candidacy.

As the Biden-Harris campaign comes to an end, the nation awaits further developments in Kamala Harris’s campaign, with no confirmed running mate yet. President Biden’s address to the nation marks a significant moment in the transition from his administration to the next phase of leadership.