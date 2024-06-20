Former President Donald Trump recently made a bold accusation against President Joe Biden during a rally in Racine, Wisc., claiming that Biden stole “hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of cocaine” from the White House. Despite reports indicating that only a small amount of cocaine was found in the West Wing, Trump insisted that Biden was responsible for the missing drugs.

The White House conducted an investigation into the incident in July 2023 but was unable to determine who was behind the illicit substance. According to reports, there was no surveillance footage available to identify the culprit, leading investigators to believe that the cocaine may have belonged to one of the many visitors who passed through the building during that time.

In response to Trump’s accusations, Mitch Landrieu, the Senior Advisor to the U.S. President for Infrastructure Coordination, dismissed the claims and referred to Trump as “Don the Con.” Landrieu emphasized that Trump’s behavior is typical of him and expressed confidence that President Biden would be prepared to face any challenges from the former president.

It is important to note that Donald Trump is the first U.S. president to be found guilty of a felony, adding a layer of complexity to his recent allegations against President Biden. Despite Trump’s attempts to undermine Biden’s credibility, it is clear that Biden remains focused on his duties as president and is ready to address any unfounded claims made against him.

In light of these developments, it is crucial for the public to stay informed and critically evaluate the information presented by political figures. By remaining vigilant and seeking out reliable sources of news, individuals can make informed decisions and hold public officials accountable for their actions.