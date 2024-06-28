Joe Alwyn was recently spotted at Chiltern Firehouse, just missing an awkward encounter with his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift. Two days after Taylor was seen partying at the hotspot with boyfriend Travis Kelce, Joe paid a brief 20-minute visit before swiftly leaving the five-star hotel in Marylebone, London for unknown reasons.

Despite their long and fully committed relationship of six years, Joe appeared in high spirits, dressed impeccably in a Gucci co-ord and a white ribbed polo shirt. This visit came after Taylor’s three sold-out shows in London, where she partied with Travis and friends after performing in front of 88,000 fans at Wembley Stadium.

Following their breakup, Joe opened up about the challenges of their split in an interview with The Sunday Times Style, expressing his hope that people can understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long and loving relationship. While speculation arose about which songs on Taylor’s albums might be about him, sources close to Joe mentioned that he is currently dating and happy, focusing on his work in acting.

Despite the attention that comes with his career, Joe prefers to stay out of the spotlight and is not one for drama. He continues to hold respect and love for Taylor, even after their breakup, emphasizing that he wishes her well. Joe’s appearance at Chiltern Firehouse shows that he is moving forward and focusing on his own happiness and career.