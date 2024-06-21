Joe Alwyn recently shared his thoughts on his friendship with Emma Stone, opening up about the bond they formed while working together on various projects like The Favourite and Kinds of Kindness. Joe expressed his admiration for Emma, praising her talent, humor, and personality, calling her a sweet and brilliant person. The 33-year-old actor also highlighted the joy of reuniting with Emma and their Favourite director Yorgos Lanthimos in Kinds of Kindness, emphasizing the comfort that comes with working with familiar faces.

Their friendship extends beyond the screen, as Emma has also spoken fondly about working with Joe, appreciating his kindness and support during challenging scenes in their projects. The duo’s chemistry and mutual respect shine through in their professional collaborations.

