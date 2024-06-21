Joe Alwyn had nothing but positive things to say about his co-star Emma Stone during the New York premiere of their film, Kinds of Kindness. Alwyn expressed his gratitude for the close bond he shares with Stone, calling her the best and praising her talent. This is not the first time Alwyn and Stone have worked together, as they previously appeared in the 2018 film, The Favourite.

Stone, who has been friends with Alwyn’s ex, Taylor Swift, for over two decades, also had high praise for Alwyn, describing him as one of the sweetest people she’s ever met. Their friendship is notable due to Stone’s close relationship with Swift, who dated Alwyn for six years before they split in 2023.

In Kinds of Kindness, Alwyn and Stone are part of a star-studded cast that includes Mamoudou Athie, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, and Hunter Schafer. The film, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, is described as a triptych fable that explores themes of control and manipulation disguised as kindness. Alwyn described the film as a twisted anthology that defies easy categorization.

Working with a cast of talented and respected actors like Stone and Athie has been a rewarding experience for Alwyn. He compared the ensemble to a theater troupe, where everyone changes roles in each story, creating a dynamic and fun atmosphere on set. The film is set to hit theaters on June 21, offering audiences a unique and thought-provoking viewing experience.

In conclusion, the close bond between Joe Alwyn and Emma Stone on and off-screen adds an extra layer of depth to their performances in Kinds of Kindness. Their mutual respect and admiration for each other, as well as their ability to bring out the best in one another, contribute to the success of the film. Audiences can look forward to a captivating and engaging cinematic experience when the movie premieres in theaters.