Joe Alwyn, the British actor who was in a relationship with Taylor Swift from 2016 to 2023, seems to have exited the circle of Oscar-winning director Yorgos Lanthimos following his split with Swift. Lanthimos, known for films like The Favourite and Poor Things, was at Cannes promoting his new movie “Kinds Of Kindness,” starring Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, and Alwyn.

During a red carpet event at the Palais with the cast, Stone and Alwyn, who is Swift’s best friend, kept their distance, hinting at some tension. While the rest of the crew attended a party at the Carlton Hotel to celebrate the new film, Alwyn was spotted at a different event with Barbie director Greta Gerwig.

Stone and Alwyn had previously worked together on The Favourite in 2017, but their recent interactions seemed strained. Stone is set to work on another film with Lanthimos called Bugonia, where Alwyn does not have a role.

“Kinds Of Kindness” received positive reviews at Cannes, but some viewers expressed discomfort over certain scenes, including the drug rape of Stone’s character by Alwyn’s character and the portrayal of unconscious, naked women. Despite the controversial content, Alwyn praised Lanthimos’ unique style and vision for the film.

Meanwhile, Prince Albert of Monaco recently shared his pride in his Irish heritage, inherited from his late mother, Grace Kelly. The Prince expressed admiration for his mother’s passion for Irish culture and her efforts in promoting Irish heritage through initiatives like the Princess Grace Irish Library.

In the film industry, rising actress Mikey Madison is gaining acclaim for her role in “Anora,” a modern take on the classic “Pretty Woman” story. Madison’s portrayal of Ani, a young woman who marries a wealthy Russian only to face complications, has been well-received by audiences and critics alike.

At the Cannes festival, parties and events have taken a more subdued tone compared to previous years, reflecting the industry’s financial challenges. With the global film market down by 20% due to the pandemic, studios and organizers are opting for smaller, more modest gatherings. Even iconic events like the Vanity Fair party have been scaled back in response to the current economic climate.

Despite the changes, Kering’s Women In Motion party, hosted by Francois-Henri Pinault, stood out as a luxurious and well-attended affair, showcasing the resilience and glamour of the film industry amidst challenging times.