Joe Alwyn recently addressed rumors surrounding Taylor Swift’s song “The Black Dog” from her album The Tortured Poets Department. Fans speculated that the song was about Joe after noticing lyrics mentioning a bar called The Black Dog in London. The owner of the bar even hinted that Joe was a patron, fueling the rumors.

In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Joe responded to questions about his free time activities. He mentioned that his routine is similar to anyone else’s, involving seeing friends, traveling, and going to the pub. When asked about The Black Dog, Joe made it clear that he had never been to Vauxhall, where the bar is located.

Although Joe denied any connection to the song, his response was noted to be somewhat cryptic, leaving room for speculation. Despite this, fans can explore 21 other songs in Taylor Swift’s discography that are believed to be inspired by their past relationship.

Additionally, Joe also talked about their breakup in the interview, marking the first time he has publicly commented on the matter. This revelation adds a new layer of insight into their relationship dynamics and sheds light on his perspective.

Overall, Joe Alwyn’s clarification regarding the rumored song highlights the complexities of celebrity relationships and the blurred lines between personal experiences and public interpretation. It also showcases the power of music in capturing emotions and storytelling, even if the inspiration behind the lyrics may not always be directly linked to real-life events.