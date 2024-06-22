Jodie Foster recently shared a frightening experience she had during her college years following John Hinckley Jr.’s assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan. After the attempt, Jodie was performing in a play when a man brought a gun into the theater, causing her immense trauma. Even though it happened a long time ago, she still considers it a significant moment in her life, as it led to her being surrounded by Secret Service agents and having to be taken to a safe house.

During one of her performances, Jodie noticed a man in the front row who had also been there the night before. Feeling threatened, she decided to confront him by yelling expletives. Later, it was revealed that the man had a gun and had brought it to the performance, resulting in him being on the run. This incident had a lasting impact on Jodie, to the point where she may never do live theater again.

The actress reflected on the traumatic event, recalling a moment when a bodyguard threw her to the ground during a class, which was embarrassing as there were only ten people present. This experience further solidified her aversion to doing live theater in the future. Despite the challenges she faced, Jodie Foster’s talent and versatility in her acting roles were highlighted during a recent hand and footprint ceremony in Hollywood.

During the ceremony, Jodie was praised for her outstanding performances in various films over the years, showcasing her range and ability to portray diverse characters. Her work in iconic movies like “Taxi Driver,” “The Silence of the Lambs,” and “The Accused” was highlighted as examples of her exceptional acting skills. Additionally, her success as a filmmaker, directing both television and film projects, was acknowledged as a testament to her talent and dedication to the craft.

Jodie Foster expressed her gratitude for being honored at the ceremony, noting that she had no idea it was going to be such a significant event. Her friends were surprised by the recognition, emphasizing the impact of her work on the film industry. Overall, Jodie’s journey from a young actress to a celebrated Hollywood star is a testament to her resilience and commitment to her craft, despite facing challenges along the way.