Kate Middleton and Prince William are currently in search of an Assistant Private Secretary for Wales & U.K. This role involves leading the planning and execution of most public engagements in Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland. The ideal candidate must possess exceptional communication and organizational skills, along with the ability to build strong relationships with various individuals and institutions.

Moreover, the candidate should have a proactive approach and work effectively in a small team. Understanding Welsh communities, government, and business is essential for this position. Fluency in the Welsh language, both written and spoken, is highly desirable, showcasing the importance of cultural and linguistic knowledge in this role.

Interestingly, King Charles III learned Welsh before his investiture ceremony as the Prince of Wales in 1969. He held the title for 64 years before ascending to the throne in 2022. The royal couple, Kate and William, have shown a keen interest in Welsh culture and language during their visits to Wales, with the Duke of Cambridge reportedly learning Welsh phrases like “paned” for tea and “bara brith” for traditional Welsh tea bread.

Their visits to Wales have been significant, especially following the passing of Queen Elizabeth in 2022. Rev. Steven Bunting, who hosted the couple in Swansea, shared insights into Prince William’s efforts to learn Welsh, highlighting their commitment to engaging with Welsh heritage and traditions.

As today marks the final day for candidates to apply for this unique position, it emphasizes the royal couple’s dedication to representing and connecting with the diverse communities across the U.K. The search for a candidate with a deep understanding of Welsh culture and language underscores the importance of cultural awareness and inclusivity in their public engagements.

Overall, the role of Assistant Private Secretary for Wales & U.K. offers a rare opportunity to work closely with Kate Middleton and Prince William, contributing to their mission of fostering meaningful connections and maximizing impact across the U.K. The emphasis on Welsh language and culture reflects the couple’s commitment to honoring and celebrating the rich heritage of Wales and its people.