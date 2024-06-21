Joan Vassos recently shared about her late husband, John Vassos, and how he influenced her decision to join the show Golden Bachelorette. John passed away in 2021 after battling pancreatic cancer, leaving Joan with words of encouragement to find happiness. She revealed that John urged her to find love again before he passed, giving her the courage to take on this new adventure.

Initially, Joan had reservations about honoring John’s memory by appearing on a reality TV show to find love, but with the support of her friends and family, she gained confidence in her decision. She recalled her conversation with a friend who reassured her that John would have loved to see her on this journey, as he was a fan of reality TV himself.

When Joan received the news that she would be the first-ever Golden Bachelorette, she was overwhelmed with excitement. Her family stood by her side and encouraged her to embrace this opportunity, despite their concerns about her potential on-screen romantic encounters. Joan’s positive outlook and readiness to explore a new kind of love make her journey on the show promising.

As she prepares to meet the contestants and begin her quest for love, Joan is keeping an open mind and setting no expectations. She is determined to find a different kind of love that will bring her joy and companionship in this new chapter of her life. Joan’s willingness to take a chance on love again after the loss of her husband is inspiring and reflects her hopeful spirit.

With the show set to air this fall on ABC, viewers will get to witness Joan’s journey as she navigates the ups and downs of dating on national television. Her candidness and genuine desire to find love make her a relatable and endearing figure, sure to capture the hearts of many. Joan’s story is a reminder that it’s never too late to seek happiness and companionship, even after experiencing loss and grief.