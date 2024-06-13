Joan As Police Woman is gearing up to release her 10th studio album titled “Lemons, Limes & Orchids” on September 20, 2024, through Play It Again Sam. The album will feature talented musicians such as Meshell Ndegeocello on bass, Chris Bruce on guitar, Daniel Mintseris on keys, and drummers Parker Kindred and Otto Hauser.

The first single from the album, “Long for Ruin,” has already been released, showcasing Joan As Police Woman’s signature sultry and soulful sound. In a statement about the song, the artist reflects on the current state of humanity, expressing concern about the lack of connection and compassion among people.

The tracklist for “Lemons, Limes & Orchids” includes a total of 12 songs, each offering a unique perspective on themes of hope, resilience, and introspection. From the dreamy opening track to the empowering anthem “Help Is On Its Way,” Joan As Police Woman’s latest album promises to be a captivating musical journey for listeners.

Fans of Joan As Police Woman can look forward to a diverse range of musical styles and influences on this upcoming album, from haunting ballads to upbeat rock-inspired tracks. With her distinctive vocals and thought-provoking lyrics, Joan As Police Woman continues to push the boundaries of contemporary music while staying true to her artistic vision.

As the release date for “Lemons, Limes & Orchids” approaches, anticipation is building among fans and music critics alike. Joan As Police Woman’s unique blend of soul, jazz, and rock music is sure to captivate audiences and solidify her reputation as one of the most innovative artists of her generation.

In a music industry saturated with generic pop tunes and manufactured personas, Joan As Police Woman stands out as a true original, unafraid to explore complex emotions and tackle important social issues through her music. With “Lemons, Limes & Orchids,” she invites listeners to join her on a profound and transformative musical journey that promises to leave a lasting impact on all who hear it.