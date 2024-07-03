BTS, the beloved South Korean boy band, will have a special connection to the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics. In an exciting announcement, it has been revealed that one of the band members, Jin, will be participating in the 2024 Olympic Torch Relay later this month. This news has sent their ARMY fan base into a frenzy of anticipation and excitement.

The Olympic Torch Relay is a time-honored tradition that symbolizes the essence of the Games. The torch for the Paris 2024 Olympics embarked on its journey back in April from Olympia, Greece, and is currently making its way through 65 territories across France. The relay will culminate in the grand opening ceremony of the Olympic Games on July 26. Jin, along with other torchbearers, is slated to traverse various historic sites in the host country, spreading the message of harmony and peace.

The selection process for torchbearers for the 2024 Games was rigorous, with 11,000 individuals chosen based on their commitment, dedication, and embodiment of the core values of Paris 2024. Jin from BTS was selected as one of the torchbearers, representing not only the band but also South Korea on this prestigious global stage.

It is worth noting that many renowned personalities have participated in past Torch Relays, including sports icons like Michel Platini, Muhammad Ali, and Cathy Freeman. The torchbearers for the 2024 Paris Olympics will reflect the diverse tapestry of society, encompassing individuals from various backgrounds, including national and local leaders, women and men, and even those with disabilities.

The 2024 Paris Olympics are set to commence on July 26 and conclude on August 11. The event will feature a mix of seasoned Olympic legends like Simone Biles and LeBron James, as well as up-and-coming stars like 16-year-old Hezly Rivera. Rivera, who will represent Team USA in Women’s Gymnastics, expressed her excitement and gratitude at being selected to compete at the Olympics, fulfilling a lifelong dream.

Suni Lee, another gymnastics standout, shared her challenging journey back to the Olympics, battling two kidney diseases along the way. Despite the setbacks, Lee remained determined and surrounded herself with a supportive community that uplifted her spirits. Looking ahead to the 2024 Olympics, Lee expressed confidence in her abilities and the progress she has made since the last Games.

As the world eagerly awaits the commencement of the 2024 Paris Olympics, the participation of Jin from BTS in the Olympic Torch Relay adds an extra layer of excitement and anticipation to the upcoming event. Fans of the band and supporters of the Olympics alike are sure to be cheering on Jin and all the torchbearers as they carry the symbolic flame across France, embodying the spirit of unity and sportsmanship.