Jimmy Kimmel recently shared his experience of attending a party at Paul McCartney’s Los Angeles home with his wife, Molly McNearney, where they partied with Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. Kimmel clarified that Swift did not deejay the event but simply played music from her iPhone through the house system.

During the party, Kimmel and Swift had a conversation, and he made it clear that Swift was not hired to work at the event. When asked about Travis Kelce, Kimmel confirmed that he was indeed there with Swift, and McNearney added that he is very good looking.

Although there was no jam session at the party, people were dancing in the kitchen, including Molly. The guest list included stars like Ringo Starr, Mick Jagger, Bruce Springsteen, Steven Spielberg, Jennifer Aniston, and Courteney Cox. Kimmel mentioned that at such events, people tend to gravitate towards those they know and marvel at the fact that they are at such a star-studded party.

Kimmel had a chat with Bruce Springsteen at the event, discussing topics like Elvis and the experience of being in LA. Both Kimmel and McNearney found themselves in the company of Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, feeling a sense of relief at seeing familiar faces amidst the sea of celebrities.

For McNearney, the party was overwhelming as she found herself surrounded by famous personalities one after another, unsure of how to carry herself. The event was filled with moments of disbelief at the star power present, with even Springsteen acknowledging that it was quite a party.

Overall, the night at Paul McCartney’s house seemed to be a memorable and surreal experience for Jimmy Kimmel, Molly McNearney, and the other guests in attendance. It was a night filled with music, dancing, and conversations with some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, creating lasting memories for everyone involved.