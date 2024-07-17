Jimmy Fallon and DJ Khaled recently participated in the first annual Cardigan Classic golf tournament at Lake Tahoe in Nevada. The match, held at Edgewood Tahoe Resort, was a lighthearted four-hole charity event where the winner, Fallon, received a red cardigan and $100K for their chosen charity, SeriousFun.

The event was part of the 35th American Century Championship, which featured various celebrities such as Travis and Jason Kelce, Miles Teller, Tony Romo, Roger Clemens, and Ray Romano. The tournament was televised by NBC, the network that airs Fallon’s “The Tonight Show.” Other notable participants included Nate Bargatze, Jerry Rice, David Wells, Ray Allen, and Chandler Parsons.

Despite facing a rain delay, Fallon and DJ Khaled persevered through the tournament, playing in front of a large crowd. Fallon expressed how nerve-wracking it was to play in front of fans and shared some humorous anecdotes from the match, including hitting a tree with a golf ball that miraculously bounced onto the green.

Fallon challenged DJ Khaled to the friendly competition, showcasing their camaraderie and sportsmanship throughout the event. Fallon’s victory was met with excitement and humor, with the comedian joking about his enthusiasm for winning a cardigan.

During his appearance on “The Tonight Show,” Fallon hinted that NBC would air the Cardigan Classic at a later date, adding an air of mystery to the broadcast details. The tournament provided a platform for celebrities to come together, showcase their golf skills, and raise funds for charitable causes.

In addition to the tournament highlights, the event served as a reminder of the importance of philanthropy and giving back to the community. Through their participation in the Cardigan Classic, Fallon and DJ Khaled demonstrated how sports can be used to support meaningful causes and make a positive impact on society.

Overall, the Cardigan Classic was a successful and entertaining event that brought together celebrities, fans, and charitable organizations in a fun and engaging way. The tournament’s lighthearted atmosphere and competitive spirit added to the excitement, making it a memorable experience for all involved.