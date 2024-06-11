jimmy-buffett-is-gone-but-the-coral-reefer-band-play-on-with-new-tribute-tour-dates

Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band Continues Legacy with New Tribute Tour Dates

Jimmy Buffett, known for his hit song “Margaritaville,” passed away in 2023, but his longtime backing band, the Coral Reefer Band, is keeping his memory alive with a series of tribute concerts.

In April, the Coral Reefer Band, along with special guests like Paul McCartney and the Eagles, held a tribute concert at L.A.’s Hollywood Bowl called “Keep the Party Going” in honor of Jimmy Buffett. The concert was a lively celebration of the singer-songwriter, who died at the age of 76.

Now, the Coral Reefer Band has announced three tour dates for this summer as “A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett.” The band, which includes members like guitarist-singer Mac McAnally and steel drummer Robert Greenidge, will perform at the Wharf Amphitheater in Orange Beach, Alabama (Aug. 1), the Cadence Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park in Atlanta (Aug. 2), and Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati (Aug. 4).

The band expressed their excitement for the upcoming concerts on Buffett’s official Twitter account, stating that they are thrilled to announce these dates. Tickets for the concerts will go on sale soon.

In May, the Coral Reefer Band performed their first show without Jimmy Buffett at Jazz Fest in New Orleans, playing classic Buffett songs like “Son of a Son of a Sailor” and “Come Monday,” as well as covers by artists like the Grateful Dead and Van Morrison.

The legacy of Jimmy Buffett lives on through the Coral Reefer Band, as they continue to spread his music and keep the party going.

