Jesy Nelson recently shared a sneak peek of her upcoming single, “Mine,” along with a fresh new look that surprised fans. In the snippet, Jesy, who is known for her time in Little Mix, displayed her red hair transformation while singing part of her new song. The track is scheduled for release on August 2, and fans are already buzzing with anticipation.

The chorus of the song hints at a love theme, with lyrics like, “I’m tryna make you mine,” and “Ain’t tryna wastin’ no time.” Jesy’s followers took to the comments section to express their excitement and support for her return to the music scene. Many fans complimented her new look and praised the snippet for its nostalgic vibes.

However, amidst the excitement surrounding Jesy’s new music, there have been allegations by a record producer claiming that Jesy used a ‘soundalike’ during her time in Little Mix. It has been suggested that Jesy did not sing her parts in a particular hit song by the group, and instead, a different vocalist was used to impersonate her voice. The producer, Tre Jean Marie, made these claims on social media, stating that Jesy was disengaged from the recording process and had someone else fill in for her vocals.

This revelation has stirred up controversy among fans and the music industry, with many speculating about the authenticity of artists’ performances in popular songs. While Jesy has not directly addressed these allegations, the producer’s comments have brought attention to the complexities of creating music in a group setting.

Despite the controversy, Jesy’s new single has garnered positive feedback from fans, who are eagerly awaiting its official release. The song’s nostalgic sound and heartfelt lyrics have resonated with listeners, showcasing Jesy’s talent as a singer and performer. As she prepares to launch her solo career, Jesy continues to captivate audiences with her soulful voice and unique style.

Overall, Jesy Nelson’s teaser of “Mine” has generated excitement and curiosity among fans, setting the stage for her upcoming music release. While the allegations of using a ‘soundalike’ have raised questions about authenticity in the music industry, Jesy’s loyal followers remain supportive of her artistic journey. As the countdown to the release date begins, all eyes are on Jesy as she takes the next step in her solo career, ready to share her music with the world.