Jessie J recently took to Instagram to share a personal message with her fans about her recent medical diagnosis. The English singer revealed that she was diagnosed with ADHD and OCD about three months ago. In her post, she mentioned that becoming a mother to her baby boy, Sky, has made her diagnosis more apparent and has allowed her to embrace it more openly.

In her candid post, Jessie J expressed how her recent diagnosis has made her rethink her entire life, from how she deals with things to the relationships she has had. She shared that understanding and coping with ADHD has been a journey for her, but it has also empowered her to love herself even more.

The singer explained that she decided to share her diagnosis with her followers to help others who may be going through similar experiences. She emphasized the importance of self-love and growth, stating that nothing in life defines us but helps us become a more wholesome version of ourselves.

Jessie J has always been open and honest with her fans about her life journey, celebrating both the triumphs and challenges she faces as an entertainer and a mother. She first announced the arrival of her baby boy on Instagram Stories over a year ago, expressing her overwhelming love and joy for her son.

Through her vulnerability and honesty, Jessie J continues to inspire her followers to embrace their true selves and find love and acceptance in every aspect of their lives. Her message of self-discovery and growth resonates with many, and her willingness to share her journey is a beacon of hope for those facing similar struggles.