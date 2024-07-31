Jessica Simpson’s latest Instagram post showcasing her SKIMS bikini look has caused quite a stir among fans. The fashion designer and mogul Kim Kardashian collaborated in a post that featured Jessica in a neon string bikini paired with platform JSS shoes. While Jessica flaunted her slender figure and maintained the weight she lost in 2019, fans expressed concerns about her appearance. Many fans took to social media to question if she was unwell, with some commenting that she did not look healthy.

In the post, Jessica posed indoors in front of a mirror, highlighting her slim figure in the eye-catching neon green bikini. With a halterneck top and stringy bottoms, she accentuated her curves and tiny waist. Sporting massive pink platforms and a waist sash in the bikini’s green fabric, Jessica completed her bold swimwear look. Keeping her makeup minimal and accessorizing with a bangle, she exuded neon energy in the caption.

Despite Jessica’s previous weight loss journey and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, fans continue to express concern over her appearance. Many fans have commented on her Instagram posts, questioning her health and weight. Some have even gone as far as accusing her of having an “Ozempic face,” referencing a weight loss drug trend in Hollywood. However, Jessica has yet to address these concerns and criticisms from fans.

In a previous interview with Hollywood Life, Jessica opened up about her approach to food and diet. She mentioned that she does not restrict herself from enjoying foods she loves, such as corn dogs and mac and cheese. Despite her weight loss success and maintaining her figure, Jessica emphasized the importance of balance and not limiting oneself when it comes to food choices.

As fans continue to express their worries about Jessica’s appearance, she remains focused on promoting her fashion brand and collaborating with other industry moguls like Kim Kardashian. While the concerns raised by fans are valid, Jessica’s dedication to her health and well-being is evident in her lifestyle choices and approach to maintaining her figure. As she navigates the spotlight and public scrutiny, Jessica’s fans hope to see her address their concerns and reassure them of her well-being.