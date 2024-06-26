Jessica Biel was spotted having a great time at her husband Justin Timberlake’s concert in New York City, just days after Timberlake’s DWI arrest. The actress was seen singing along and dancing in a video shared by Real Housewives of New York star Jessel Taank. Biel appeared to be enjoying herself, wearing a tank top and dark pants while sipping on her drink.

Timberlake, on the other hand, found himself in trouble after being arrested on DWI charges on June 18 in the Hamptons. Despite the arrest, Biel has not publicly commented on the situation. The arrest report indicated that Timberlake exhibited signs of impairment, including bloodshot and glassy eyes, an odor of alcohol, and poor performance on sobriety tests.

Despite the arrest, Timberlake has continued with his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, performing in cities like Chicago, Boston, and New York City. While he has not directly addressed the situation, his lawyer has stated that they plan to vigorously defend Timberlake against the allegations.

An insider revealed that Timberlake is focused on maintaining a positive image and learning from this experience. He is taking the situation seriously and acknowledges the impact it can have on his family, fans, and public perception. Timberlake is committed to growing from this incident and setting a good example for his loved ones and supporters.