Jessica Biel was spotted in New York City following her husband Justin Timberlake’s DWI arrest. She was back on the set of “The Better Sister” in Manhattan only hours after Timberlake was charged with driving while intoxicated and released from police custody in Long Island, N.Y.

Biel, who shares two sons with Timberlake, was seen filming scenes for the new series based on the Alafair Burke novel. She was wearing a striped black-and-tan dress and had her hair styled in a sleek bob. The day before, she was working on the Amazon Prime Video project with her co-stars Elizabeth Banks and Corey Stoll in Central Park.

Timberlake’s arrest occurred after midnight when Sag Harbor police pulled him over for driving through a stop sign and failing to stay in his lane of traffic. According to a criminal complaint obtained by NBC News, officers noticed that Timberlake had bloodshot and glassy eyes, with a strong smell of alcohol on his breath. He also displayed slowed speech and was unable to divide attention during the encounter.

Authorities reported that Timberlake performed poorly on field sobriety tests and refused to be tested for impairment, repeatedly telling officers that he would not undergo a chemical test. He allegedly claimed to have only had one martini and followed his friends home.

Timberlake was held in custody until his morning arraignment and was then released without bail. Neither he nor Biel have made any public statements about the incident.

The Grammy winner was seen leaving the police station wearing a black short-sleeved button-down shirt, a dark graphic T-shirt, blue jeans, white sneakers, and a black baseball cap. The sighting came after he was pulled over for traffic violations.

Timberlake had a strong alcohol odor on his breath at the time of the traffic stop, according to police. He allegedly told the arresting officer that he had consumed one martini before driving.

Before his arrest, Timberlake was reportedly at dinner with friends when he was stopped by police. No injuries were reported during the incident.

For more updates on Justin Timberlake’s DWI arrest, stay tuned for the latest news.