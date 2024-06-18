Jessica Biel was seen filming her new Amazon Prime Video series, The Better Sister, in New York City just hours before her husband, Justin Timberlake, was arrested in the Hamptons for allegedly driving while intoxicated. The 42-year-old actress was spotted in Central Park wearing a medieval costume, shooting scenes for the thriller series alongside co-stars Corey Stoll and Elizabeth Banks. Biel plays the character Chloe, who navigates life with her husband and son while dealing with family secrets after her husband is murdered.

While Biel was busy on set, news of Timberlake’s arrest broke. The 43-year-old singer, who is on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, was arraigned on a DWI charge in Sag Harbor. Despite the legal troubles, Biel and Timberlake had celebrated Father’s Day together the day before, sharing heartfelt messages on social media. The couple has two sons, Silas and Phineas, and expressed their love and appreciation for each other online.

Timberlake’s upcoming tour dates include shows in Chicago and New York City, but it is unclear how his arrest will impact his schedule. Both Biel and Timberlake have been maintaining busy careers while balancing family life, and this recent incident has put them in the spotlight. Fans and followers are eagerly awaiting updates from their representatives regarding the situation.

The Better Sister is an anticipated series that has garnered attention for its intriguing plot and star-studded cast. Biel’s dedication to her role despite personal circumstances demonstrates her professionalism and commitment to her craft. As the filming continues and Timberlake’s legal issues unfold, the public will be watching closely for any developments in both their personal and professional lives.