Jessica Biel was seen working hard on the set of her upcoming Prime Video thriller series “The Better Sister” just hours after her husband, Justin Timberlake, was arrested on DWI-related charges in the Hamptons. The actress, 42, appeared downcast in between takes of the series which was being filmed in NYC on Tuesday. Biel, who married the 10-time Grammy winner in 2012, was photographed on set in uptown Manhattan wearing a striped bodycon maxi dress and accessorizing with gold jewelry.

Timberlake, 43, was pulled over in Sag Harbor, NY, and taken into custody after running a stop sign and failing to stay in his lane. He was arrested on DWI-related charges and was later seen leaving a local police station with his attorney after appearing in court and being released without bail. Court documents reveal that his next court appearance is scheduled for July 26.

Despite her husband’s legal troubles, Biel continued to focus on her work, filming her show in Central Park alongside her co-stars Corey Stoll and Elizabeth Banks in medieval attire. The series, based on Alafair Burke’s novel, centers around two estranged sisters who are brought together after one of their husbands is murdered.

Biel and Timberlake, who have been married since 2012 and have two children together, have remained silent about the arrest. Timberlake, who has been on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour since April, has upcoming concerts scheduled in Chicago and Madison Square Garden. The couple’s relationship and family life have been under scrutiny following the incident, and fans are eagerly waiting for any updates or statements from the pair regarding the situation.