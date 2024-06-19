New photos have emerged of Jessica Biel in New York City right after her husband, Justin Timberlake, was arrested in the Hamptons on Long Island, New York, for a DWI-related charge. The 42-year-old actress was seen on the set of her upcoming series, The Better Sister, on Tuesday, June 18, in Manhattan not long after the incident involving Justin.

Jessica was spotted with a blonde bob cut, wearing a black and beige-striped form-fitting dress while walking through a crowd in uptown Manhattan. These exclusive photos captured her appearance on that evening in the city.

Earlier that same day, Justin was pulled over by a police officer in the Hamptons for allegedly driving while intoxicated. Reports mentioned that he refused to take a Breathalyzer test three times, and the criminal complaint detailed various observations by the arresting officer regarding Justin’s condition.

Following his arrest around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Justin was taken into custody by the Sag Harbor Police Department. He faced charges of driving while intoxicated, failing to stop at a stop sign, and failing to remain in his own lane while driving.

After being released post-arraignment, Justin is expected to appear in court in July. Despite his upcoming performances in Chicago and New York City, there has been no public statement from either Justin or Jessica regarding the arrest incident.

The situation has caused a stir among fans and the media, raising questions about the repercussions on Justin’s career and personal life. It remains to be seen how this incident will impact his music tour and public image moving forward. The lack of public response from the couple has left many wondering about their stance on the matter and any potential future statements they may release.