Jessica Biel was all smiles on the set of her new Amazon Prime Video series, The Better Sister, in New York City, despite her husband Justin Timberlake’s recent arrest for allegedly driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons. Biel, 42, was photographed laughing with the cast and crew while filming an outdoor scene in the Big Apple. She wore a striped black and beige long-sleeve shirt and sported a short hairstyle as she took breaks between takes.

The Better Sister follows Chloe (Biel), who navigates life with her lawyer husband Adam (Corey Stoll) and teenage son Ethan (Maxwell Acee Donovan) by her side, while her estranged sister Nicky (Elizabeth Banks) struggles to make ends meet and stay clean. The series delves into family dynamics and long-buried secrets after Adam is brutally murdered.

Meanwhile, Timberlake was arrested in Sag Harbor, New York, for driving while intoxicated. He was arraigned on one count of DWI and released without bail, with his next court appearance scheduled for July 26. The singer was taken into custody after police observed him driving a 2025 gray BMW and failing to stop at a stop sign or stay in his lane. He spent the night in jail and was later seen leaving looking relaxed.

The incident occurred as Timberlake is in the midst of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour following the release of his sixth solo album, Everything I Thought It Was. Sources close to Timberlake revealed that he was with friends at the American Hotel the night before his arrest, seeming a little tipsy but not belligerent. Despite the late hour, the group arrived with energy and enjoyed themselves.

Prior to the arrest, Biel and Timberlake celebrated Father’s Day by sharing heartfelt messages on social media. The couple, who shares sons Silas and Phineas, have been married since 2012. Biel expressed her love and appreciation for Timberlake in a touching post, highlighting his role as a rock for their family.

In the midst of personal challenges, Biel remains focused on her work and professional commitments, bringing her talent and dedication to The Better Sister. As the series continues to film in New York City, fans can look forward to seeing Biel’s portrayal of Chloe and the complex family dynamics that unfold in the storyline. Despite the ups and downs of life in the spotlight, Biel’s radiant presence on set reflects her professionalism and commitment to her craft.