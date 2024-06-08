Jessica Alba Gushes Over Daughter Honor on Her 16th Birthday

Jessica Alba’s daughter Honor celebrates her 16th birthday, and the famous mom can’t stop gushing. In a heartfelt Instagram post, the actress writes moving words to her daughter, expressing her pride and love.

Alba describes Honor as a kind, caring, and intuitive individual who has a remarkable ability to discern true friends from fake ones. She praises her daughter for being true to herself, compassionate, and always willing to help others without getting involved in drama.

The actress acknowledges the growth she and her husband, Cash Warren, have experienced alongside their daughter, attributing it to Honor’s calming and healing energy. Alba admires Honor for consistently choosing what is right over what is popular, and for prioritizing her mental well-being and pursuing her dreams.

Expressing gratitude for their relationship, Alba refers to Honor as her “angel” and emphasizes the profound love she has for her daughter. Despite acknowledging that her daughter is growing up quickly, Alba expresses immense pride and gratitude for the bond they share.

Alba and Warren, who have been married since 2008, have three children together: Honor, their daughter Haven (12), and their son Hayes (6). The actress concludes her post with a message of love and admiration for her daughter, highlighting the special connection they have.