Cash Warren, the co-founder of Pair of Thieves, recently shared in an exclusive interview that his wife, Jessica Alba, plays a significant role in supporting his company. Warren expressed his gratitude for Alba’s input, advice, and continuous support for the brand, known for its innovative designs in underwear, socks, lounge, and shirts. He mentioned that Alba is a fan of their boxer briefs and socks, wearing them regularly.

As both Warren and Alba are entrepreneurial individuals, with Alba recently stepping down as the chief creative officer of The Honest Company, it is possible that their children might follow in their footsteps. Warren mentioned that their daughter, Honor, who is 16 years old, is starting to show interest in their work, particularly as she begins to consider colleges. He expressed his support for his children’s endeavors, stating that he will encourage them no matter what path they choose to take.

The brand Pair of Thieves, which was founded in 2014, initially started with a focus on creating high-quality socks due to Warren and his friends’ frustration with poorly made products. Over the years, the brand has expanded its offerings and is now celebrating its 10-year anniversary. To mark this milestone, the company launched an initiative called The Power of 10, where they donated 100,000 pairs of socks to various organizations in need.

During a recent pop-up event in New York City, attendees received complimentary Pair of Thieves merchandise to help raise awareness for the nonprofit organizations that the brand supports. Warren emphasized the importance of giving back and mentioned that the brand has donated millions of pairs of socks to those in need, as well as contributed to organizations such as The Trevor Project and Bring Change to Mind.

As an entrepreneur, Warren shared his advice for aspiring business owners, highlighting the significance of finding the right partners to complement one’s skill set. He emphasized the importance of not being afraid to seek help and collaboration to turn dreams into reality. Additionally, he mentioned the importance of philanthropy and giving back to the community, stating that it is essential for businesses to reflect values of social responsibility.

Looking ahead, Warren expressed his commitment to continuing to support charitable causes and organizations, indicating that there is still much work to be done. He stressed the importance of using resources to make a positive impact and expressed his gratitude for the support he has received throughout his entrepreneurial journey.