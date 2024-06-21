Jesse Plemons recently opened up about his weight loss journey, revealing that he has shed 50 pounds by incorporating intermittent fasting into his daily routine. The 36-year-old actor shared his experience with ET’s Rachel Smith during the premiere of his new film, Kinds of Kindness. Plemons joked about people speculating that he used Ozempic to lose weight, but he clarified that intermittent fasting was his real secret weapon.

The Game Night actor explained that the weight loss occurred gradually over a year and a half, resulting in significant physical changes that caught the attention of fans. Plemons, who was accompanied by his wife Kirsten Dunst at the premiere, emphasized that improving his overall well-being was a driving factor behind his decision to focus on his physical health. With two young sons, Ennis and James, Plemons felt the need to have more energy and keep up with his kids.

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Plemons dismissed rumors about using weight loss drugs and credited intermittent fasting for his success. He shared that he was initially skeptical but was surprised by how quickly and effectively the eating method worked for him. Despite the ongoing speculation, Plemons remains focused on his health journey and the positive impact it has had on his life.

At the Cannes Film Festival, Plemons and his cast members premiered Kinds of Kindness, where he received the Best Actor award for his role in the film. Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, the movie is described as a triptych fable that follows the stories of three different characters. Plemons plays multiple roles in the film and expressed his excitement for audiences to experience the unique storytelling and performances.

Overall, Plemons is grateful for the recognition and honor he received at Cannes, acknowledging that winning the award was unexpected but deeply meaningful. The actor’s dedication to his craft and willingness to take on challenging roles have paid off, as he continues to impress audiences with his versatility and talent on screen. Fans can look forward to watching Kinds of Kindness in theaters and witnessing Plemons’ captivating performances in the film.