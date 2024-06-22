Actor Jesse Lee Soffer, known for his role as Jay Halstead on Chicago P.D., has made a surprising move by joining the cast of FBI: International. Despite both shows being part of the Dick Wolf universe, Soffer will be taking on a brand-new character in this international spin-off series.

This news comes after his departure from Chicago P.D. in Season 10, leaving fans hopeful for a return that may not happen anytime soon. However, Soffer did take on directing duties for a couple of episodes post his exit, showcasing his versatility behind the camera.

Soffer will be stepping into the role previously held by Luke Kleintank, who portrayed Scott Forrester and exited the show in Season 3. While some viewers speculated that Colin Donnell from Chicago Med might take over, it has been confirmed that Soffer will be the one leading the Fly Team moving forward.

In addition to Soffer’s addition, FBI: International has seen other cast changes, including the departure of Special Agent Jamie Kellett, played by Heida Reed, and the introduction of intel analyst Amanda Tate, portrayed by Christina Wolfe. These shifts in the cast lineup have not hindered the show’s momentum, as it gears up for its fourth season premiering this fall on CBS.

As details about Soffer’s character remain under wraps, fans are encouraged to stay tuned for updates on this exciting casting news. Are you looking forward to seeing Jesse Lee Soffer in FBI: International? Share your thoughts in the comments below and keep checking back for the latest TV spoilers, news, and updates.