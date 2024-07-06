Jeremy Clarkson recently shared a sneak peek of the filming for the upcoming fourth season of his popular show, Clarkson’s Farm. In the behind-the-scenes clip, Clarkson’s film crew was shown gathered around a large TV screen while filming the show. The men were seen watching the Euros 2024 competition, with cameras and other filming equipment in hand.

However, some fans noticed a missing element in the clip. They pointed out that there was no sign of Hawkstone, which is a key feature of the show. One social media user even compared the situation to a movie where imposters took over a town. Others questioned why there was no Hawkstone in hand and expressed their disappointment at not seeing it in the clip.

Despite the missing element, Jeremy Clarkson recently acquired his own pub, which he described as a dream come true. He shared his excitement about the new venture in his column for the Sunday Times, revealing that he had finally found the perfect pub after looking at several options. The pub is located in a picturesque setting with stunning views, but Clarkson cautioned his followers not to expect it to open anytime soon.

While Clarkson remains optimistic about the pub venture, he acknowledged that there is still a lot of work to be done before it can open its doors to customers. He hinted at a possible opening date in 2025, but also mentioned the challenges of running a country pub in the current climate.

In a recent Instagram post, Clarkson provided an update on the progress of the pub, showing off the Hawkstone beer pumps and mentioning the remaining tasks that need to be completed before the pub can open. Despite the obstacles, Clarkson is determined to make the pub a success and is looking forward to welcoming customers once everything is in place.

Fans of Clarkson’s Farm can catch up on previous episodes on Prime Video while they eagerly await the premiere of the fourth season. With Clarkson’s new pub venture and the upcoming season of the show, there is plenty for fans to look forward to in the coming months.