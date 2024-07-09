Jeremy Clarkson recently shared a surprising discovery he made at his new pub in The Cotswolds. The former Top Gear presenter, who is also known for his shows like Clarkson’s Farm and The Grand Tour, purchased The Windmill pub along with five acres of picturesque countryside near the village of Burford in Oxfordshire for less than a million pounds.

In a candid video posted on social media, Clarkson jokingly referred to the pub as being on a “dogging site” while holding up a pair of used knickers he found on the premises. For those unfamiliar with the term, a dogging site is where people engage in or watch others engage in public sexual activities.

While some fans found the discovery amusing and joined in on the humor, others expressed shock and disgust. Some fans even made jokes about the situation, suggesting new names for the pub like “The Dog Inn.”

Clarkson’s latest business venture comes after previous unsuccessful attempts to open a restaurant on his farm, Diddly Squat, which gained popularity through his show Clarkson’s Farm on Amazon Prime. He plans to focus on serving British produce at The Windmill pub.

Despite the unexpected discovery, Clarkson seems determined to move forward with his plans for the pub and the surrounding area. The Cotswolds is known for its beautiful countryside and charming villages, making it a popular destination for locals and tourists alike.

Overall, Clarkson’s fans have responded with a mix of amusement, shock, and support for his new venture, showing that the TV personality continues to keep his audience entertained both on and off-screen. His ability to find humor in unexpected situations like this one is part of what makes him a beloved figure in the entertainment industry.