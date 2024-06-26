Jeremy Clarkson was all set to enjoy the UEFA Euro 2024 match between England and Slovenia, but things took an unexpected turn when he realized that his girlfriend Lisa Hogan was not interested in watching the game. Despite his initial excitement and support for the squad on social media, Jeremy expressed his frustration in a five-word retort, “Lisa is not interested. Annoying.”

This led to a flurry of responses from his followers, with some agreeing with Lisa and others making humorous comments about the situation. The match ended in a 0-0 draw, with England securing their spot in the last-16 stage. This means they will avoid facing tough opponents like France, Spain, Germany, and Portugal in the next round.

While Jeremy and Lisa’s relationship was in the spotlight, with Lisa sharing that marriage is not a priority for them at the moment. Despite dating since 2017, Lisa mentioned that she and Jeremy are not considering tying the knot anytime soon. She humorously dismissed the idea of proposing to Jeremy, stating that the only husbandry happening on their farm involves their boar named Ajax.

Overall, Jeremy Clarkson’s frustration over Lisa Hogan’s lack of interest in the Euro match provided a lighthearted moment amidst the intense competition. Their relationship dynamics and future plans added a personal touch to the story, giving fans a glimpse into their lives off-screen.