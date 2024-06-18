Jeremy Clarkson, known for his work in the automotive industry, has taken a step into the beer business. He approached a local brewer, Rick Keene, to make a lager using some of his own barley. The resulting Hawkstone lager was a hit and led to the creation of several other beers and cider. This success led to the opening of the Hawkstone bar at The Cotswold Brewing Company in Bourton-on-the-Water to meet the growing demand from visitors.

Clarkson’s involvement in the beer business has been a hit, with the products being stocked in pubs across the UK and sold directly to the public online. The popularity of Clarkson’s Farm, a Prime Video show, has contributed to the success of the brewery. The show garnered 10.7 million viewers in just 48 hours after its release.

The brewery’s financial success is evident, with retained earnings skyrocketing from £20,000 to £604,000 in a year. The founders of the brewery, Rick and Emma Keene, have since stepped back, leaving Clarkson as one of the remaining directors. The brewery’s board also includes Hugh van Cutsem, a friend of Princes William and Harry.

Clarkson’s Farm has become a massive hit, surpassing his previous stardom from Top Gear. The show has not only elevated Clarkson’s fame but has also brought attention to his colleagues, such as farm manager Kaleb Cooper. Despite some controversies surrounding Clarkson, such as his comments about Meghan Markle, the success of his ventures continues to grow.

In other news, Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford have ended their 14-year marriage, with sources suggesting that some of Holmes’ family members were not fond of Langsford. Valeria Golino, known for her role in Rain Man, has shifted her focus to directing and expressed her discomfort with watching herself on screen.

Michael Ball reflected on his revival of Aspects Of Love, admitting that it was a gamble that did not pay off as expected. The show faced criticism and poor ticket sales, leading to its early closure. Ball, however, remains proud of the production and the friendships formed during the process.

The entertainment industry also saw rising star Jacob Elordi praised by film director Paul Schrader for his potential. Meanwhile, the film Mad Max: Furiosa received critical acclaim but fell short of box office expectations, facing tough competition from other films like The Garfield Movie.

