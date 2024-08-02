Jeremy Clarkson has exciting plans for The Windmill, a Cotswolds pub that he recently purchased along with five acres of countryside. The 64-year-old presenter bought the property for less than one million and is now looking to make significant changes to the establishment. He intends to add an upstairs bar and extend the license for outdoor alcohol sales, aiming to create a more traditional pub atmosphere.

In addition to the new bar and extended licensing, Clarkson plans to eliminate noisy TVs, offer classic pub games, serve British cuisine, and provide local farmers with a complimentary pint of Hawkstone. These changes are part of his vision to revamp the neglected venue and rebrand it to cater to both locals and visitors.

While some residents have voiced concerns about potential traffic issues, many villagers are eagerly awaiting the reopening of the pub. Clarkson’s plans have received support from the community, with some believing that his involvement will benefit the area’s agricultural sector. Farmers like Tom Walker see Clarkson’s interest in using local produce as a positive development for the farming community.

Despite the controversy surrounding Clarkson’s Diddly Squat Farm Shop in Chadlington, residents of Asthall are cautiously optimistic about his latest venture. The prospect of increased business and tourism is welcomed by locals, although some have reservations about potential noise and traffic disturbances.

Clarkson’s purchase of The Windmill has also sparked humorous reactions, with fans joking about unexpected discoveries like women’s underwear on the premises. The motoring enthusiast’s independent ownership of the pub hints at the possibility of selling his own brews and farm produce, further adding to the excitement surrounding the establishment’s reopening.

The previous owner, Jackie Walker, who had operated the pub since 1983, was initially hesitant to sell until Clarkson expressed interest. A chance encounter with a film crew led to a swift sale, with Clarkson making an offer that exceeded her expectations. Despite not planning to sell, Jackie found Clarkson’s proposal compelling and decided to accept, citing his charm and enthusiasm for the project.

Overall, Jeremy Clarkson’s plans for The Windmill pub signal a new chapter for the Cotswolds establishment. With a mix of traditional pub elements, modern upgrades, and a focus on local partnerships, the revamped venue is poised to become a hub for both locals and tourists alike. Residents are eagerly anticipating the grand reopening and the positive impact Clarkson’s involvement could have on the community.