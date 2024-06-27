Jeremy Allen White, known for his role in the popular show The Bear, is gearing up to take on a new challenge in his acting career. The 33-year-old actor is set to star in a biopic about the legendary musician Bruce Springsteen. The film will focus on the making of Springsteen’s iconic album, Nebraska.

In preparation for his role, White has been diligently learning to play the guitar and has even taken on the task of singing in the film. While some may have reservations about actors portraying musicians on screen, there have been instances where actors have surprised audiences with their musical abilities.

For example, Welsh actor Taron Egerton took on the role of Elton John in the biopic Rocketman and impressed viewers with his singing talent. Egerton went on to perform with Elton John himself in live shows, showcasing his dedication to the role.

On the other hand, there are cases where actors opt to lip-sync the songs of the musicians they are portraying. Rami Malek, who played Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, chose to lip-sync the songs to ensure that audiences heard as much of Freddie’s original voice as possible.

However, not all biopics have been well-received by audiences. The biopic about Amy Winehouse, in particular, faced criticism for not using the singer’s original voice in the film. Fans were disappointed with the choice to have an actor sing instead of utilizing Winehouse’s iconic vocals.

Despite the potential challenges, Jeremy Allen White is eager to take on the role of Bruce Springsteen and is committed to giving it his all. In a recent interview, White expressed his determination to do his best in portraying the music legend on screen.

“We’re gonna try, we’re gonna try our best,” White shared with Variety. “Yeah, we’re gonna try.” With his dedication to the role and his willingness to put in the effort, White is sure to captivate audiences with his performance in the upcoming Bruce Springsteen biopic.