Jeremy Allen White, known for his role in “The Bear,” recently opened up about how his two young daughters, Ezer and Dolores, react to his fans calling him “Chef” in reference to the show. While walking the red carpet at the premiere of the show’s third season, White shared that his daughters find it confusing and strange when fans approach him in public. Despite their awareness of the show, White mentioned that his daughters have not actually seen it yet. His oldest daughter, Ezer, enjoys watching the first two minutes of the pilot episode, which features White getting scared by a bear and falling on his butt. However, White admitted that they are not quite ready to have a conversation about the show just yet.

The actor also discussed his upcoming role as Bruce Springsteen in the biopic “Deliver Me From Nowhere,” which will explore the making of Springsteen’s iconic album, Nebraska. White expressed excitement about the project and revealed that he has been preparing for the role by learning to play the guitar. Although he has not met Springsteen personally, White shared that they are still finalizing details for the film and are hoping to begin filming later this year.

In addition to his acting projects, White reflected on the experience of attending the premiere for the third season of “The Bear.” He noted that they were unable to celebrate the release of the previous season due to strikes, making this premiere even more special. Despite the show’s success and dedicated fan base, White’s fans are eagerly anticipating his portrayal of Springsteen in the upcoming biopic.

As fans look forward to the release of the new season of “The Bear” on Hulu, White’s versatility as an actor continues to shine through in his diverse roles. With his daughters by his side and exciting projects on the horizon, Jeremy Allen White remains a talented and dedicated actor in the entertainment industry.