James Gunn is making waves with his reboot of the DC Universe, and fans are eagerly awaiting news of the casting for the upcoming film The Brave and the Bold. Among the many rumors circulating about the casting, one name that has emerged as a fan favorite for the role of Batman is Jensen Ackles, known for his role in The Boys.

Despite rumors suggesting that the studio has already cast the DCU’s Batman, the DC co-CEO has debunked these claims. In a recent interaction with fans on Threads, James Gunn clarified that casting for the role of Batman has not even begun. This news comes as a relief for fans hoping to see Ackles don the cape as the next Dark Knight.

The Brave and the Bold promises to offer a fresh take on the relationship between Batman and his son Damian Wayne, exploring their dynamic as the new Robin. Based on Grant Morrison’s comic book run, the film is set to bring a unique perspective to the beloved superhero.

While fans eagerly wait for news on the casting for The Brave and the Bold, Jensen Ackles has expressed his interest in playing Batman in the DCU. Having voiced the character in various animated projects, Ackles has the experience and skills to embody the Caped Crusader in live-action as well. Despite not having any discussions with DC Studios or James Gunn about the role, Ackles remains hopeful about the possibility.

In a light-hearted manner, Ackles joked about potentially losing the role to Pedro Pascal, known for his role in The Last of Us and set to make his MCU debut. Despite the playful banter, Ackles’ enthusiasm for portraying Batman in the DCU is evident, and fans are eager to see if he will indeed be cast in the role.

As of now, the casting for The Brave and the Bold has not yet begun, and the film is not expected to hit theaters before 2026. With James Gunn at the helm of the DCU reboot, fans can expect exciting updates and announcements regarding the casting of iconic superheroes like Batman. Stay tuned for more news on who will take on the mantle of the Dark Knight in the upcoming DCU film.