Jennifer Tilly recently shared her thoughts on joining the cast of the popular reality TV show “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” for its upcoming 14th season. Tilly, known for her roles in movies such as “Bride of Chucky” and “Liar Liar,” opened up about her excitement and feelings about being a part of the show.

In an exclusive interview, Tilly expressed her enthusiasm for joining the cast of “RHOBH” and revealed that she is looking forward to the new experience. She mentioned that she has always been a fan of the show and is excited to be a part of the drama and glamour that comes with being a housewife on the show.

Tilly also shared that she is ready to bring her own unique personality and style to the show, adding a fresh perspective to the cast. She expressed her excitement about getting to know the other housewives and forming new relationships with them.

As she prepares to start filming for the show, Tilly mentioned that she is feeling a mix of nerves and excitement. She is looking forward to the new challenges and opportunities that being a part of the show will bring.

Fans of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” can look forward to seeing Jennifer Tilly bring her charm and charisma to the upcoming season. With her positive attitude and enthusiasm, Tilly is sure to make a splash on the show and become a fan favorite among viewers.

Stay tuned for more updates on Jennifer Tilly and the upcoming season of “RHOBH” as filming continues and the drama unfolds. Get ready for an exciting new season with Tilly and the rest of the housewives as they navigate the ups and downs of life in Beverly Hills.