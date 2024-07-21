Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated their second wedding anniversary apart, sparking rumors of a potential split. The couple, who got married in July 2022, reportedly spent their special day on opposite sides of the country.

According to reports, Jennifer Lopez, 54, was seen dining with her son Max at a restaurant in Bridgehampton, New York. Meanwhile, Ben Affleck, 51, was back home in Los Angeles. The couple has not been seen together in public for over a month, fueling speculation about the state of their marriage.

Despite not confirming a breakup, rumors of marital issues have been circulating since May. Jennifer canceled her 2024 tour abruptly, citing the need to spend time with her children, family, and close friends. In a statement, she expressed her sadness at letting her fans down but promised to make it up to them in the future.

By the summer, Jennifer and Ben put their shared Beverly Hills home on the market, adding to the speculation surrounding their relationship. The couple first dated in 2002, got engaged, but broke up in early 2004. They rekindled their romance in 2021 and got married the following year.

As fans and the media speculate about the future of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship, only time will tell if they can weather the storm and stay together. Their love story has had its ups and downs, making them one of Hollywood’s most talked-about couples.