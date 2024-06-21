Ben Affleck recently spoke about the challenges he faces adjusting to his wife Jennifer Lopez’s immense fame. During an appearance on Kevin Hart’s talk show, Affleck referred to Lopez’s level of fame as “f—kin’ bananas.” He described how people’s reactions to Lopez can be overwhelming, with fans often showing extreme excitement upon seeing her in public.

Affleck shared a humorous anecdote about a family outing to Times Square in New York City, where the public’s reaction to Lopez was particularly intense. Despite the challenges that come with Lopez’s fame, Affleck did not comment on the current status of their marriage during the interview.

The couple has been at the center of divorce rumors, especially after reports emerged that they were living separately. However, Affleck did not address these rumors directly. The couple recently put their marital home up for sale, but they reportedly maintain a consistent visitation schedule and still see each other regularly.

Affleck also touched on his own discomfort with excessive attention from the public and paparazzi, explaining that his sometimes serious expressions in photos are due to his shyness and dislike of too much attention. While their marriage may be facing challenges, the couple continues to spend time together and support each other in various family events.

In recent sightings, Lopez was seen attending her stepson Samuel’s middle school graduation ceremony and having lunch with her stepdaughter Violet at a hotel in Beverly Hills. Despite the ongoing speculation about their relationship, Affleck and Lopez continue to navigate the complexities of their high-profile lives while focusing on family and personal endeavors.