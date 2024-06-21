Ben Affleck recently shared insights about what it’s like to be married to a superstar like Jennifer Lopez in a candid interview. He described Lopez’s fame as “bananas” and expressed his admiration for how she represents something important to people. Affleck recounted a story of fan frenzy in New York City, where crowds went wild upon spotting Lopez.

During the interview, Affleck also addressed the misconception surrounding his resting grumpy face, attributing it to shyness and a dislike for excessive attention. He clarified that the public perception of him as constantly upset is not reflective of his true feelings.

Although the interview did not directly touch on the rumors surrounding their marriage, reports suggest that Lopez has reached a point of no return in trying to salvage the relationship. Sources claim that Lopez has decided to move on from the marriage due to Affleck’s perceived negativity and grumpiness, both in their personal interactions and overall relationship.

The couple, who are currently living separately, are rumored to be heading towards a divorce, with their marital mansion already on the market. Despite their marital issues, Affleck and Lopez are said to be prioritizing their children’s well-being, with plans to announce their divorce once the school year is over.

While the couple may soon go their separate ways, they are reportedly maintaining a cordial relationship for the sake of their children. The pressure of Affleck’s demanding career, including his involvement in filming “The Accountant 2,” is believed to have contributed to the strain in their marriage.

As Lopez prepares for her future as a single mother, she is gearing up to resume her “This Is Me…” live tour in the summer of 2025, following a previous cancellation to focus on herself. The couple’s divorce announcement is expected to follow the tradition of celebrity breakups, likely coming on a Friday to allow for a smooth transition for their family.