Jennifer Lopez was recently spotted wearing a ‘B’ charm bracelet while spending time apart from her husband, Ben Affleck. The singer spent the Fourth of July in New York with her manager, Benny Medina, and some friends. She was dressed in a white linen shirt, matching pants, and a tan hat, accessorized with the notable bracelet, large sunglasses, and big hoop earrings.

Despite ongoing speculation about their relationship status, Lopez was seen wearing her wedding ring again after both she and Affleck have been seen with and without their rings in recent months. While Lopez was in New York, Affleck celebrated Independence Day at Kaz The Soba Place in Los Angeles with his two eldest kids, Violet and Seraphina.

Rumors of a possible divorce have been circulating around Lopez and Affleck, but neither of them has filed for divorce yet. Lopez’s mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, is reportedly encouraging her daughter to end the marriage. She advised Lopez to “cut her losses and move on to avoid getting any deeper in this mess.” Rodriguez expressed that Lopez has invested too much in a relationship that may not be what she thought it was.

The insider also mentioned that Lopez’s sisters agree with the sentiment that Affleck may not deserve her. They want Lopez to focus on her happiness, children, and career by filing for divorce and moving forward with her life.

