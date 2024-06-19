Jennifer Lopez is not happy that people are supporting Ben Affleck during their marital issues. According to sources, the singer is upset with Matt Damon, Jennifer Garner, and her mother-in-law, Christine Anne Boldt, for standing by Ben after their relationship hit a rough patch.

The tension between Jennifer and Christine has always existed. Christine is very close to Ben’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and believes that Ben made a mistake by letting her go. This dynamic in the family has made Lopez suspicious of who is to blame for their issues. She feels that Christine may be influencing Ben against her and finds it disappointing that Ben has turned to his mother for support.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in 2022. Despite their marital problems, Ben has been focusing on his work, being a good father, and co-parenting well with Jennifer Garner. He has been seeking support from Matt Damon and his close friends, as they are always there for him.

Matt Damon, who initially had reservations about Bennifer 2.0, has been publicly supportive of Ben but reportedly does not approve of how Jennifer Lopez treats him. Their differing lifestyles have been a point of contention in their relationship. Jennifer has a large entourage that follows her everywhere, while Ben prefers a more low-key lifestyle.

Jennifer has tried to explain to Ben that being Jennifer Lopez is a full-time job, as she is her brand and lives and breathes it. She is trying to stay positive and not be seen as the villain in their relationship.

It seems that the support for Ben from his inner circle, including Matt Damon and Jennifer Garner, is causing tension in his relationship with Jennifer Lopez. Despite their differences, both parties seem to be trying to work through their issues and save their marriage.