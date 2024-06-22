Jennifer Lopez recently took some stunning selfies while on vacation in Italy. The singer was seen enjoying the sunshine during a boat trip with friends in Positano on June 20. In the photos, Jennifer looked fabulous in a white one-piece swimsuit, kitten heels, sunglasses, and gold jewelry. She appeared to be in high spirits, dancing, and smiling with her friends while sipping wine and taking selfies. At one point, she even snapped a picture of her backside.

Although Jennifer’s husband, Ben Affleck, was not pictured during the vacation, the couple, who got married in 2022, have been facing breakup rumors for some time. Despite the speculation, Jennifer celebrated Ben on Father’s Day by sharing a photo of him on Instagram Stories and calling him their hero.

Ben has also spoken candidly about what it’s like being married to someone as famous as Jennifer. He mentioned how people react to her star power and recounted a fan encounter in Times Square where they had to get out of the car and walk due to traffic. Ben described a fan running backward filming them and calling out to Jennifer, causing a commotion.

In addition to their personal lives, Jennifer recently canceled her This Is Me…Live world tour to spend more time with her children, family, and close friends. She expressed her devastation over letting her fans down but prioritized self-care during this time.

Despite the challenges in their personal lives, Jennifer and Ben continue to navigate their relationship in the public eye. The couple has faced living separately, selling their shared mansion, and dealing with ongoing breakup rumors. However, they seem to be making time for family celebrations and enjoying vacations together, like Jennifer’s recent trip to Italy.

Overall, Jennifer Lopez’s Italian vacation showcased her fun-loving spirit and glamorous style, while also shedding light on the complexities of her high-profile relationship with Ben Affleck. Their ability to weather rumors and challenges while still showing appreciation for one another demonstrates their commitment to their family and each other.