Jennifer Lopez made a stunning appearance in Mexico City for a fan event promoting her upcoming Netflix film, Atlas. Despite rumors of tension in her marriage to Ben Affleck, Lopez looked radiant in a white ruffled dress by Chloé. She posed for photos with her co-star Simu Liu and director Brad Peyton, showcasing her wedding band in some shots. The actress took to Instagram to share more images of her outfit, expressing her love for Mexico.

Amidst the speculation about her personal life, a source revealed to ET that Ben Affleck feels Jennifer Lopez struggles with feeling satisfied, leading to some challenges in their relationship. However, the insider emphasized that their issues are normal and not scandalous. Lopez and Affleck are navigating through typical problems that couples face.

While promoting Atlas, Lopez has been busy with a press tour and recently attended the film’s premiere in Los Angeles with co-stars Simu Liu and Sterling K. Brown. During an interview, they discussed the movie’s themes of trust and family. Lopez, who plays the role of Atlas Shepherd, a data analyst with a distrust of Artificial Intelligence, emphasized the importance of family in the story.

In addition to her acting projects, Lopez revealed that she has a tour planned for the summer and more movies in the works for the following year. She expressed excitement about her role as an action hero in films like The Mother and Atlas. As a co-producer of Atlas through her company Nuyorican Productions, Lopez praised the diverse cast and the opportunity to work with Netflix on a big action movie.

Atlas is set to premiere on Netflix on May 24, showcasing Jennifer Lopez in a compelling new role. Despite the challenges she may be facing in her personal life, Lopez remains dedicated to her craft and continues to deliver engaging performances on screen. Fans can look forward to seeing her in action in Atlas and other upcoming projects as she navigates through both her professional and personal life with grace and determination.