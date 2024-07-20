Jennifer Lopez was spotted wearing a new personalized necklace that said “Jennifer” as she left a gym in the Hamptons amid rumors of trouble in her relationship with Ben Affleck. The gold necklace was adorned with sparkling diamonds, a departure from the previous “Jennifer” necklace she wore in July, which was a plain gold nameplate without any embellishments.

In addition to her latest “Jennifer” necklace, Jennifer Lopez has been known to wear personalized jewelry that pays homage to Ben Affleck. For instance, in February, she sported a gold nameplate necklace with his last name written in cursive. She also has a necklace that spells out “BEN” with individual letter charms and a gold heart, which she has been seen wearing multiple times.

Furthermore, Jennifer Lopez has shown her affection for Ben Affleck through custom jewelry, such as a “Jennifer & Ben” necklace she wore in 2022. This 14k yellow gold necklace, purchased from Jennifer Zeuner, retails for at least $176 and features the names “Jennifer & Ben” in cursive.

Despite the absence of relationship-themed jewelry during her recent outings, Jennifer Lopez was seen wearing her wedding band as she left the gym. However, on a previous occasion, her ring finger was bare, indicating a possible shift in her marital status. While Lopez has been enjoying her summer in New York, Ben Affleck has been focusing on work in Los Angeles, leading them to spend significant time apart.

On their second wedding anniversary, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were in different locations, with Lopez spending time in Long Island with her longtime manager and son, and Affleck remaining in Los Angeles for work. Their anniversary date passed without a public acknowledgment from either party, but sources close to Affleck suggest that he is considering divorce, feeling that their relationship is no longer sustainable.

Despite these challenges, Jennifer Lopez reportedly believes she has done everything possible to salvage their marriage. The couple initially eloped in Las Vegas in 2022 before hosting a formal ceremony at Affleck’s estate in Georgia. This event marked a significant moment in their relationship, as it came two decades after their initial engagement.