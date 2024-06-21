Jennifer Lopez, the famous singer and actress, is currently taking some time away from her husband, Ben Affleck, to reflect on their marriage. This decision comes amidst ongoing divorce rumors surrounding the power couple. While Jennifer enjoys some solo time in Italy, Ben is staying in Los Angeles.

According to relationship expert Louella Alderson, Jennifer’s solo trip to Italy indicates that there may be some underlying issues in her marriage with Ben. Recent reports suggest that the couple has been spending more time apart, with Ben even moving out of their shared home. This trip is seen as an opportunity for Jennifer to contemplate her marriage and make decisions about her future.

The couple recently sold their Beverly Hills mansion for $60 million, adding fuel to the divorce rumors. Despite reaching out to Jennifer’s representatives for comments, no official statements have been made regarding the status of their relationship.

In photos captured by TMZ, Jennifer was seen enjoying her time at a hotel in Positano, looking stunning in a yellow ensemble. Reports of their marriage troubles started circulating after Jennifer attended the Met Gala alone last month. Since then, both Jennifer and Ben have been seen living separate lives, further intensifying speculations about their relationship.

Ben has been spotted without his wedding ring on multiple occasions and is currently residing in a different home from Jennifer. Sources close to the couple suggest that they are not officially separated yet but have been leading separate lives. Despite their public appearances together in the past, it seems that Jennifer and Ben are currently facing challenges in their marriage.

As fans eagerly wait for official updates from Jennifer and Ben, it remains unclear what the future holds for the celebrity couple. Whether they will reconcile their differences or decide to part ways, only time will tell. In the meantime, Jennifer’s solo trip to Italy serves as a moment of reflection and introspection for the talented star.